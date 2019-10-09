Home
Dorothy Gladys BLATCH

Dorothy Gladys Blatch Late of Yeoval Peacefully passed away, 1st October 2019 Aged 99 years Dearly loved wife of Leslie (Dec). Loved by all her family & friends. "Always in our thoughts, Forever in our hearts." Relatives & Friends are warmly invited to attend Dorothy's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for her life to be held at the Yeoval Cemetery, on Thursday 10th October 2019, commencing at 2.00pm Followed by a memorial service at the Yeoval Baptist Church, commencing at 2.45pm. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962
Published in Wellington Times on Oct. 9, 2019
