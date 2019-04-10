|
VALDA MAY SMITH "VAL" Late of Wellington Peacefully passed away, 4th April 2019 Aged 92 years Beloved wife of Bruce (Dec). Loving mother and mother in-law of Michael & Sue and Beth. Adored nana of Meg & Emily and good friend to many. "Loving memories keep those we love close to us forever" Relatives & Friends are warmly invited to Val's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for her life to be held at St. John the Baptist Anglican Church, Wellington on Monday 15th April 2019, commencing at 11.00am followed by interment in the Wellington Lawn Cemetery. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962 www.hlogueandsons.com.au
Published in Wellington Times on Apr. 10, 2019