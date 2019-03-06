|
PAUL CLIFTON CREAN Late of Dubbo, formerly of Wellington Peacefully passed away, 28th February 2019 Aged 90 years Much loved husband of June. Loving father and father in-law of David & Kate, Tanya & Greg, Paula & Graeme, Jason & Therese. Adored grandfather and great grandfather to their families. "Loving memories keep those we love close to us forever." Relatives & Friends are warmly invited to Paul's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for his life to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wellington on Friday 8th March 2019, commencing at 10.00am followed by internment in the Wellington Lawn Cemetery. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962 www.hlogueandsons.com.au
Published in Wellington Times on Mar. 6, 2019