Paul Clifton CREAN

Paul Clifton CREAN Notice
PAUL CLIFTON CREAN Late of Dubbo, formerly of Wellington Peacefully passed away, 28th February 2019 Aged 90 years Much loved husband of June. Loving father and father in-law of David & Kate, Tanya & Greg, Paula & Graeme, Jason & Therese. Adored grandfather and great grandfather to their families. "Loving memories keep those we love close to us forever." Relatives & Friends are warmly invited to Paul's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for his life to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wellington on Friday 8th March 2019, commencing at 10.00am followed by internment in the Wellington Lawn Cemetery. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962 www.hlogueandsons.com.au
Published in Wellington Times on Mar. 6, 2019
