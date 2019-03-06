Home
MARGARET ANN SLAVIN Late of Wellington Peacefully passed away, 28th February 2019 Aged 80 years Much loved wife of Pat (Dec). Loving mother of John, Robyn, Kerry, Kathryn (Dec) & their partners. Adored grandmother of Lauren, Jessica, Ashleigh, Josh, Kathryn, Justin, Caitlin and their partners. Cherished great grandmother to Kaidence, Abigail, Adelaide, Kallum, Bodhi & Oliver. "In our hearts you will always stay, Loved and remember everyday." Relatives & Friends are warmly invited to Margaret's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for her life to be held at St. Andrew's Uniting Church, Wellington on Thursday 7th March 2019, commencing at 11.00am followed by internment in the Wellington Lawn Cemetery. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962 www.hlogueandsons.com.au
Published in Wellington Times on Mar. 6, 2019
