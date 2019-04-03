|
Betty Winifred Solomon Aged 96 years Passed away peacefully at Maranatha House, Wellington, on Sunday, 31st March, 2019, surrounded by her children. Daughter of Eileen & Lance Boyden (Both Dec) Loved Wife of Gordon (Dec). Loving Mother to Richard, David, Sally (Thelma), Mary and Andrew. Loving Grandmother to 13 and Great Grandmother to 6. Family and friends are cordially invited to join them in a Service for Betty, commencing at 2pm on Thursday, 4th April, 2019, at St John the Baptist, Anglican Church, Wellington, followed by interment in the Wellington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Maranatha House or Burrendong Arboretum would be appreciated and may be left with the Funeral Director at the service. David & Lillian Taylor Wellington & Dubbo Funeral Home 24 Nanima Crescent Wellington NSW 2820 Ph: (02) 6845 2322 Fax: (02) 6845 2144 Compassionate & Dignified Service
Published in Wellington Times on Apr. 3, 2019